Food retailers need tax break 'or more will go hungry', warns Consumer Goods Council CEO
Consumer Goods Council warns cost of diesel for generators will hit consumers
12 March 2023 - 00:01 By CHRIS BARRON
Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, which represents the biggest food retailers in the country, says consumers will pay the price of the government's refusal to grant them a tax rebate on the billions they're having to spend on diesel because of load-shedding...
