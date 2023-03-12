Business

PetroSA to boost grid with gas-fired generators

SOE has leftover ‘tail gas’ that could produce 180MW for seven years

12 March 2023 - 00:03
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

State-owned oil and gas company PetroSA plans to build a network of gas-fired electricity plants that it believes could feed 180MW into the grid for up to seven years...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ANDILE NTINGI | Lift the state’s heavy hand and let Telkom soar to greater ... Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Playing parallel games will paralyse us, Cyril Opinion
  3. PetroSA seeks partners to help it back to full production Business
  4. 'SA determined to become a world leader in green hydrogen,' says Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Load-shedding continuously at stage 2 until further notice, says Eskom South Africa
  6. PetroSA has made 50-million litres of diesel available to Eskom, says Gordhan Politics

Most read

  1. Gatvol CEOs demand state action Business
  2. Companies commit R100m to tackle electricity crisis Business
  3. Smaller baskets, more braaiing for Woolies customers Business
  4. Tax-free savings accounts are a 'gift', so why do South Africans shy away? Business Times
  5. South Africa posts first current account deficit in three years Business

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...