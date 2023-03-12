Putting the wheels in motion to drive power
A wheeling partnership between Teraco and Ekurhuleni will benefit the data centre operator and the city
12 March 2023 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Solar power produced in the northern Free State will soon power data centres on the East Rand...
Putting the wheels in motion to drive power
A wheeling partnership between Teraco and Ekurhuleni will benefit the data centre operator and the city
Solar power produced in the northern Free State will soon power data centres on the East Rand...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos