Newsmaker
New private sector fund will give energy plan a powerful jolt, says Business Leadership SA
Resource Mobilisation Fund seen as 'game-changer' for government's electricity strategy
19 March 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, which represents big business, says its Resource Mobilisation Fund (RMF) launched last week will empower the National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) to “get on with the business of solving the energy crisis”...
Newsmaker
New private sector fund will give energy plan a powerful jolt, says Business Leadership SA
Resource Mobilisation Fund seen as 'game-changer' for government's electricity strategy
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, which represents big business, says its Resource Mobilisation Fund (RMF) launched last week will empower the National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) to “get on with the business of solving the energy crisis”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos