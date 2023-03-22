7 quality control principles for food manufacturers

A simple truth lies at the heart of any food business: the final product will enter other people’s bodies. It’s a huge responsibility, but a special kind of honour, too.

So, whether you’re new to food safety or need a procedural revamp, these quality control principles for food manufacturers are crucial to ensuring product consistency, customer satisfaction and food safety compliance — something that’s become even more important given SA’s energy crisis.

Long bouts of load-shedding have forced food manufacturers to rethink their production plans and find alternative solutions to power their operations to minimise the increased risks of food spoilage and wastage due to interruptions in power supply.

What is quality control and assurance in the food industry?

First, we need to distinguish between quality assurance and quality control in food manufacturing.

Quality assurance guarantees that a product is what the label says it is and made according to the correct process. For example, to label and sell yoghurt as “low fat,” it must contain less than 3% fat.

Quality control is about ensuring the product is safe to eat and consistently meets a certain standard of goodness (or even excellence). This is what makes working with food such a dynamic challenge.

An example of quality control practices in food manufacturing: Buttery Bakes is an artisanal cookie factory famous for its shortbread. These are the steps to getting Buttery Bakes’ quality control practices in shape:



What to include in a food quality control checklist:

1. Ingredient specifications



With food, quality is almost entirely determined by the characteristics of the ingredients. Using ingredient specifications holds suppliers accountable for consistently providing quality produce.

Ingredient specifications include:

Ingredient name: Butter;

A brief description: Emulsified cow’s milk fat;

Composition: 80% milk fat, 16% water, 2% milk solids, 2% inorganic salts

Shelf life: Best-before date and

Delivery and storage conditions: Butter to be delivered in a refrigerated truck and stored below 4°C.

2. Approved supplier list

For each ingredient, specify where it needs to be sourced from.

Approved supplier lists include:

Ingredient name: Butter

Supplier name: Over the Moon Dairies

Supplier’s code for the ingredient: BX330

Supplier’s contact details: Phone number, email address (for placing orders).

Any special arrangements: Orders must be made by noon; minimum 10kg.

3. Product formulation (recipe)



This defines what the product is made up of, ensuring that it contains the same ingredients, in the same ratios, every time.

Product formulations include:

Name of product: Shortbread cookies

List of ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar

Percentage formula: 57% flour, 29% butter, 14% sugar

Batch formula: 1kg flour, 500g butter, 250g sugar

Batch yield: 1.75kg

4. Product standards



Product standards set your values and vision for your product. This document traditionally defines the item by physical, chemical and microbiological characteristics. However, from a food sensory perspective, there are other equally essential attributes, such as appearance, aroma, flavour and texture.

At an absolute minimum, all applicable government regulations must be met.

Product standards include:

Physical characteristics (Size, shape, weight, volume and count per unit): Each cookie is round, 10cm diameter, 5cm height, weighs 35g, 8 per box.

Chemical properties (Moisture, fat, protein, carbohydrates, sodium, cholesterol and anything else nutritionally relevant): 1 cookie = 183 calories, 12g fat (7g saturated fat), 31mg cholesterol, 2mg sodium, 18g carbohydrate (6g sugars, 0 fibre), 2g protein.

Microbiological standards are concerned with food safety and spoilage. If your product is vulnerable to food poisoning organisms during manufacturing, it’s vital to identify and regularly test for pathogens such as salmonella and E. coli. A standard plate count is a basic chemical test commonly used to track a product’s bacterial, yeast and mould content.

Sensory attributes

* Appearance: Shortbread is light blonde in colour (include pictures where possible); Aroma: Nutty, toasted;

* Flavour: Buttery, sweet; and

* Texture or mouthfeel: Short, crumbly, fine crumb.

5. Manufacturing procedures

This step is like the method part of a cookbook recipe, but with exact specifications. This will also become the work instructions for your employees and is useful for training and ensuring a consistent product, no matter who’s on shift.

Manufacturing procedures include:

How ingredients should be transported and stored: Butter stored in the fridge, between 2°C and 4°C;

Equipment and settings: 20l floor-standing mixer, with dough-hook attachment;

The method of combining ingredients, with specified weights, times and temperatures/speeds: Cream 500g butter (20°C internal temp) and 250g sugar together for 20 mins, mixer speed setting #2; and

Employees responsible for each part of the process, including keeping in-process records (more on this below).

Instructions for properly packaging, labelling and storing the product for safe distribution.

6. In-process records



Tracking what’s happening to your product during each step of production gives you the power and information to address any areas where things could go awry. These are called critical control points, which potentially expose your product to pathogens, incorrect handling or technique, hygiene vulnerabilities, wastage, spoilage and so on Each business’s in-process records will be unique, depending on the environment, processes, technology and ingredients used.

Examples include:

Ensuring the product is the correct size, shape and weight;

Properly sanitising equipment between use;

Taking internal temperatures; and

Swabbing for microbiological testing.

7. Good manufacturing procedures and sanitation

Why is quality control crucial for food and beverage manufacturers?

Other than not making people sick and wanting to craft something beautiful, these five reasons ought to keep the books happy too:

Reduce production costs: Minimise wastage and poor quality, and avoid future costs due to refunds, recalls or even lawsuits.

Boost brand reputation: People come to trust that your product is consistently good.

Increase sales: Better brand reputation equates to higher demand and more sales.

Improve production techniques: Detailed instructions mean everyone must follow the best methods. Instructions can also easily be updated as new tech becomes available.

Bolster employee morale: Insisting on high quality tends to instil pride in the work done.

Software, tools, and resources for improving food manufacturing quality control

A centralised platform, such as a cloud-based enterprise resource planning solution, is a fundamental part of ensuring traceability in the food supply chain. But simply catching errors is not enough. If things go wrong anywhere along the chain, you’ll want to pinpoint exactly where. Being able to address those errors immediately is what makes all the difference.

Here are a few useful resources to help you improve your food quality control:

No matter how carefully you’ve planned things it all comes down to the people who execute your quality control procedures. Time and attention should be spent regularly training (and refreshing) everyone in the team and updating controls and processes to comply with new legislation. Getting food quality control right is easier when everyone on board is proud of their work and committed to delivering the quality your business and customers deserve.

This article was sponsored by Sage.