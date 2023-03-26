JSE to look into RCL after activist's complaint
26 March 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO
The JSE is looking into a complaint by shareholder activist Albie Cilliers against RCL Foods after he accused the company, which owns brands such as Selati sugar, Nola mayonnaise, and 5 Star maize meal, of lying about the events and the purpose of the share buy option that he exercised. ..
JSE to look into RCL after activist's complaint
The JSE is looking into a complaint by shareholder activist Albie Cilliers against RCL Foods after he accused the company, which owns brands such as Selati sugar, Nola mayonnaise, and 5 Star maize meal, of lying about the events and the purpose of the share buy option that he exercised. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos