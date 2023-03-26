Business

JSE to look into RCL after activist's complaint

26 March 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

The JSE is looking into a complaint by shareholder activist Albie Cilliers against RCL Foods after he accused the company, which owns brands such as Selati sugar, Nola mayonnaise, and 5 Star maize meal, of lying about the events and the purpose of the share buy option that he exercised. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eskom latest: Municipal debt rises, consumer sentiment sinks Business Times
  2. Consortium waiting in the wings to supply fuel to Cape Town airport after BP's ... Business
  3. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour is hiring Careers
  4. Telkom's budget-friendly business deals tailored for SA SMEs Business
  5. Protect your finances from the unexpected: four tips for structuring an ... Business Times

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected