Northam ‘keeps options open’ on RBPlat
The miner is expected to publish a circular in April detailing its offer to RBPlat shareholders
26 March 2023 - 00:02
Northam Platinum has forecast falling global supply of platinum group metals (PGMs) over the next decade, given South Africa’s ageing production base, and hinted that its plans for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) could include a partnership with rival Impala Platinum (Implats)...
