Price hikes loom as MTN sheds Eskom
Company installs solar power, batteries and generators at base stations to ensure network availability during load-shedding
26 March 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO
MTN will temporarily halt building new network sites and rolling out 5G to focus on installing back-up power, with the costs resulting in higher data and voice prices for consumers. ..
