Business

Rampant car theft pushes up insurance costs

Claims for household or business damage from load-shedding also put pressure on insurance companies

26 March 2023 - 00:00
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Increased theft of high-value vehicles has pushed up the cost of insurance and rising living costs have forced the middle class to hang on to their cars for longer than usual, Outsurance CEO Marthinus Visser said this week...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. How to protect yourself against hi-tech car thieves news
  2. Is your car insured for the right value? Features
  3. Insurers warn of rise in theft of high-end vehicles Features

Most read

  1. Eskom latest: Municipal debt rises, consumer sentiment sinks Business Times
  2. Consortium waiting in the wings to supply fuel to Cape Town airport after BP's ... Business
  3. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour is hiring Careers
  4. Telkom's budget-friendly business deals tailored for SA SMEs Business
  5. Protect your finances from the unexpected: four tips for structuring an ... Business Times

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected