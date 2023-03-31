Digitalisation essential to SME and economic growth

The Covid-19 lockdowns had many unexpected consequences and introduced us to trends which became the “new normal”. The most significant one was the push to drive businesses online, encouraging small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to navigate the new trend of selling online.

However, moving a brick-and-mortar business to the digital world can be challenging. SMEs are required to be more strategic with their business plans, have a detailed analysis of their customers’ needs, and have a holistic long-term vision for their business. They must have a comprehensive plan that enables them to adapt to online business operation solutions.

Advantages of moving your business online

There are several advantages, both short and long term, for SMEs to move their businesses online.

A short-term advantage is that entrepreneurs will still be able to increase and diversify their sales and enhance their customers' shopping experience through their physical and online business presence. This provides business solutions such as “buy online”, “pick up in-store” and kerbside delivery.

The shift online brought SA SMEs to a crossroads. While many of them were able top make the transition, a large contingent remains stuck in the analogue era.