MultiChoice has created a new technology division that will be headed by outgoing SA CEO Nyiko Shiburi.
“We are repositioning our technology area to lead our next growth phase and to deliver on our vision of becoming the technology platform of choice for African households. We have consolidated everything related to technology, engineering and technical divisions into a technology hub,” MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said in a statement on Friday.
The new division will consist of the broadcast technology division, enterprise business systems, group digital, DStv streaming technology and project management office.
The hub will be led by Shiburi, who has been appointed group chief technology officer. He will be replaced by Marc Jury, the current CEO of SuperSport, who takes over as CEO for MultiChoice South Africa.
Commenting on Shiburi’s appointment, Mawela said: “Nyiko has extensive leadership experience in the technology space, having grown within the MultiChoice ranks from senior manager for broadcast engineering and group GM for the broadcast technology division. His technology background and experience together with his commercial experience from having ran SA and the southern region places him in good stead to lead this new division and deliver the best technology to achieve our goals.”
Jury also has extensive experience in leadership roles across the sports and entertainment sectors in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, said Mawela.
Prior to leading SuperSport as CEO, Jury was responsible for the commercial aspects of SuperSport which included managing sports-related programming across the SuperSport channels and marketing the content of these channels.
Rendani Ramovha, currently head of marketing and commercial, has been appointed as CEO-designate for SuperSport and will take over from April 1 2024.
New leadership at Multichoice
Image: Freddy Mavundla
