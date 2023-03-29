Australia’s biggest employers forced to reveal gender pay gap
02 April 2023 - 00:00 By Ben Westcott and Amy Bainbridge
Australian companies with more than 100 employees will have to reveal their gender pay gaps as part of new income equality legislation passed by parliament this week...
