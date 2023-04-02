Botswana miners' union warns against new diamond deal
'Pact with Belgium-based company could put partnership with De Beers at risk'
02 April 2023 - 00:00 By thapelo ndlovu
The Botswana Mineworkers Union(BMWU) has slammed a partnership between the government and diamond polishing and marketing company HB Antwerp, which will see the African nation take a 24% stake in the Belgium-based company — a deal that challenges a 50-year partnership with diamond giant De Beers. ..
Botswana miners' union warns against new diamond deal
'Pact with Belgium-based company could put partnership with De Beers at risk'
The Botswana Mineworkers Union(BMWU) has slammed a partnership between the government and diamond polishing and marketing company HB Antwerp, which will see the African nation take a 24% stake in the Belgium-based company — a deal that challenges a 50-year partnership with diamond giant De Beers. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos