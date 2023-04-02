Business

Rate hike was the right move, say economists

MPC decision driven by ‘global and domestic vulnerabilities’

02 April 2023 - 00:02
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The surprise 50 basis point (bp) hike in the repo rate this week was the right call, most economists said, while conceding their forecasts for a 25bp hike were way off the mark. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Rand gains the most in two months as Reserve Bank surprises with 50 bps hike Business
  2. Cut red tape now: Sipho Nkosi Business
  3. Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% South Africa
  4. WATCH | Interest rates up again? Governor Lesetja Kganyago announces repo rate ... Business
  5. 'Public is intolerant of high inflation' Business
  6. RATES BLUES: Homeowners brace for hike Business

Most read

  1. New leadership at Multichoice Business
  2. African billionaires flee the continent Business
  3. Cabinet approves bill to open power market Business Times
  4. The world’s most important oil price is about to change for good Business Times
  5. Digitalisation essential to SME and economic growth Business

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...