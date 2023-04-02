SA becomes a hot ticket for start-ups
Companies offering HRtech, meeting tech and 3D printing see a rosy future in Cape Town and Joburg
02 April 2023 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Three international start-ups this week announced their entry into South Africa, either as a major element of their global expansion or an opportunity to make an impact in the local market. ..
SA becomes a hot ticket for start-ups
Companies offering HRtech, meeting tech and 3D printing see a rosy future in Cape Town and Joburg
Three international start-ups this week announced their entry into South Africa, either as a major element of their global expansion or an opportunity to make an impact in the local market. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos