Business

Newsmaker

Transnet has reached tipping point, says African Rail Industry Association CEO

Mesela Kope-Nhlapo says freight rail will be forced to allow third party access

02 April 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Mesela Kope-Nhlapo, CEO of the African Rail Industry Association, says President Cyril Ramaphosa's directive to Transnet this week to implement reforms “swiftly and completely” to end the logistics crisis is welcome but long overdue...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Improve, and do it now: Ramaphosa tells Transnet to pull up its socks Politics
  2. South Africa dispatches Pravin Gordhan to China over locomotives dispute South Africa
  3. NEWSMAKER | 'Let private sector sort out logistics nightmare' Business

Most read

  1. New leadership at Multichoice Business
  2. African billionaires flee the continent Business
  3. Cabinet approves bill to open power market Business Times
  4. The world’s most important oil price is about to change for good Business Times
  5. Digitalisation essential to SME and economic growth Business

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...