Business

Wesgro plans ambitious air cargo export drive for the Western Cape

Cape Town focuses on aviation, trade and tourism for economic development

02 April 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Wesgro has plans to grow the Western Cape’s estimated R137bn worth of exports five-fold by leveraging increased air cargo capacity to get goods to their destination faster and help business by lowering the cost of exports...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New leadership at Multichoice Business
  2. African billionaires flee the continent Business
  3. Cabinet approves bill to open power market Business Times
  4. The world’s most important oil price is about to change for good Business Times
  5. Digitalisation essential to SME and economic growth Business

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...