Taxi WiFi
Streaming at the speed of a taxi
Companies are lining up to install free Wi-Fi in taxis and buses for a slice of a captive market
09 April 2023 - 00:01 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Competition is heating up in the public transport space as companies jostle to install WiFi routers in buses and taxis to access millions of commuters – a captive market for advertisers...
Taxi WiFi
Streaming at the speed of a taxi
Companies are lining up to install free Wi-Fi in taxis and buses for a slice of a captive market
Competition is heating up in the public transport space as companies jostle to install WiFi routers in buses and taxis to access millions of commuters – a captive market for advertisers...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos