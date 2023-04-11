IMF Trims World Growth Outlook as Risks Raise Pressure
16 April 2023 - 00:00 By Eric Martin
The International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth projections, warning of high uncertainty and risks as financial-sector stress adds to pressures from tighter monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
IMF Trims World Growth Outlook as Risks Raise Pressure
The International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth projections, warning of high uncertainty and risks as financial-sector stress adds to pressures from tighter monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos