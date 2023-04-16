Younger people better at managing credit
First-time users are more financially literate and more wary of taking on too much debt, a new study finds
16 April 2023 - 00:01
New credit consumers are mostly young people who are opening clothing accounts as they begin work, but they are also wary of expensive credit offers due to interest rate hike shocks, according to the latest study by US consumer credit agency TransUnion...
Younger people better at managing credit
First-time users are more financially literate and more wary of taking on too much debt, a new study finds
New credit consumers are mostly young people who are opening clothing accounts as they begin work, but they are also wary of expensive credit offers due to interest rate hike shocks, according to the latest study by US consumer credit agency TransUnion...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos