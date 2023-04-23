Capitec amends policy on executive incentives
Bank will no longer apply any discretion to vesting requirements after shareholders express dissatisfaction with the policy
23 April 2023 - 00:01
Capitec, South Africa’s biggest retail bank by customers, has changed its executive remuneration policy after shareholders expressed dissatisfaction with the discretion allowed in the vesting of incentives for management...
Capitec amends policy on executive incentives
Bank will no longer apply any discretion to vesting requirements after shareholders express dissatisfaction with the policy
Capitec, South Africa’s biggest retail bank by customers, has changed its executive remuneration policy after shareholders expressed dissatisfaction with the discretion allowed in the vesting of incentives for management...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos