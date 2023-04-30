Digital payment solutions 'not about getting rid of cash'
Physical money will never be eliminated, hence a winning formula would take the benefits of both into account, they say
30 April 2023 - 00:00
The aim of the rapid payment subsector should no longer be to eradicate cash as a means of payment, but to reduce its use in instances where it is avoidable, say the minds behind South Africa's PayShap...
Digital payment solutions 'not about getting rid of cash'
Physical money will never be eliminated, hence a winning formula would take the benefits of both into account, they say
The aim of the rapid payment subsector should no longer be to eradicate cash as a means of payment, but to reduce its use in instances where it is avoidable, say the minds behind South Africa's PayShap...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos