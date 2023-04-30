Business

Digital payment solutions 'not about getting rid of cash'

Physical money will never be eliminated, hence a winning formula would take the benefits of both into account, they say

30 April 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The aim of the rapid payment subsector should no longer be to eradicate cash as a means of payment, but to reduce its use in instances where it is avoidable, say the minds behind South Africa's PayShap...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Millions in Angola to get access to new mobile-money service Africa
  2. Storm clouds ahead for new wave of insurers? Business
  3. ANALYSIS | Social media-driven bank runs burden regulators with a bigger problem World
  4. SIM TSHABALALA | Innovation doesn't change how banking risks should be managed Opinion
  5. SAM MKOKELI | Central bank debate at ANC conference will be haunted by history Opinion
  6. Cash is king for young South Africans, survey finds South Africa

Most read

  1. Improving your language skills is a recipe for success in the workplace Careers
  2. Capitec amends policy on executive incentives Business
  3. Hanekom’s plan for SAA to rise from the ashes Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Ramokgopa has a job, but he's blocked from work Opinion
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Have you got old debt? You could be off the hook Opinion

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York