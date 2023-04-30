Going green to create a hive of employment in Gqeberha
The region is beset with poverty and unemployment and this is what fuels us, more than making green ammonia, which is crucial for fixing climate change issues — Colin Loubser, director at Hive Energy, Middle East and Africa.
30 April 2023 - 00:01
UK-based, privately owned green solutions company Hive Energy is investing $8.5bn (R105bn) to produce green ammonia in Nelson Mandela Bay to help move the needle on addressing unemployment and poverty in the area...
