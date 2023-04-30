Newsmaker
Municipal politics is killing small businesses
Dire situation in SA's towns will continue to deteriorate until government acts to end 'chaos' in local government, says Sacci chief Mtho Xulu
30 April 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON
Mtho Xulu, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the biggest voice of small business in the country, says “chaos” in local government and load-shedding are the largest threats to the viability of these entities, which should be South Africa's economic backbone...
Newsmaker
Municipal politics is killing small businesses
Dire situation in SA's towns will continue to deteriorate until government acts to end 'chaos' in local government, says Sacci chief Mtho Xulu
Mtho Xulu, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the biggest voice of small business in the country, says “chaos” in local government and load-shedding are the largest threats to the viability of these entities, which should be South Africa's economic backbone...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos