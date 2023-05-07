Business

Cyril still to decide on electricity minister's powers

President to meet with public enterprises, mineral resources and finance ministers to clarify Ramokgopa's role

07 May 2023 - 00:01
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Three months after the position was announced, the full extent of the electricity minister's powers and functions have yet to be finalised, and the president is preparing to meet ministers to discuss this. ..

