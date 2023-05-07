France to spend €2bn to boost bicycle usage
07 May 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
The French government plans to spend €2bn (about R40.5bn) over five years to improve cycle infrastructure and help people buy bikes in an effort to reduce car use and boost cycling, government ministers said on Friday...
