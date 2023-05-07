SA bottom of the class for mining investment
Authoritative Fraser Institute survey ranks SA among 10 worst places for mining investment
07 May 2023 - 00:03
For the second year in a row, South Africa has been judged one of the world’s 10 worst countries for mining investment. ..
SA bottom of the class for mining investment
Authoritative Fraser Institute survey ranks SA among 10 worst places for mining investment
For the second year in a row, South Africa has been judged one of the world’s 10 worst countries for mining investment. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos