Newsmaker
The challenge of getting Eskom to sync with industry
Fanele Mondi says SA’s major energy users are ready to sacrifice to help Eskom, but the utility needs to step up
07 May 2023 - 00:01 By CHRIS BARRON
Fanele Mondi, CEO of the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG), says members — the biggest hitters in industry, mining and manufacturing — are prepared to ease their electricity demand significantly so Eskom can boost its maintenance levels; but the power utility and the government need to come to the party...
Newsmaker
The challenge of getting Eskom to sync with industry
Fanele Mondi says SA’s major energy users are ready to sacrifice to help Eskom, but the utility needs to step up
Fanele Mondi, CEO of the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG), says members — the biggest hitters in industry, mining and manufacturing — are prepared to ease their electricity demand significantly so Eskom can boost its maintenance levels; but the power utility and the government need to come to the party...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos