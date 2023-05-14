Confidence in Fed chair Powell slips to record low
14 May 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Americans' confidence in Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's economic stewardship has slipped to the lowest of any recent US central bank head, according to a Gallup poll released this week that also showed broad doubts about the country's economic leadership overall...
