SA economy, trade relations hang in the balance
Charge that weapons were loaded onto a Russian ship at Cape naval base could have severe repercussions, experts say
14 May 2023 - 00:03 By DINEO FAKU, SAM MKOKELI and THABISO MOCHIKO
There are fears that US charges that South Africa loaded arms onto a Russian cargo ship in Simon’s Town in December — a potential sanctions-busting move — could lead to a huge sell-off of assets by foreigners, triggering a liquidity crisis...
