Business

Dis-Chem set to grow its health-care services

21 May 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Dis-Chem aims to invest heavily in its pharmacies and nursing skills as part of an ambitious strategy to build an integrated primary health-care system. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Nightmare at Easter after Capitec’s R130k ‘process error’ Opinion
  2. Standard Bank named SA’s most valuable banking brand — again Business Times
  3. New Vodafone boss takes aim at costs with 11,000 global job cuts Business Times
  4. Transnet puts Carlton Centre up for sale - here's how much it'll cost you Business
  5. PPS reports a positive year-end performance as Covid claims subside Business

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding