Business

Famous Brands warns of recession, social instability

CEO Darren Hele says load-shedding a major concern

28 May 2023 - 00:00

Famous Brands, the owner of Wimpy, Fishaways and Steers, is providing financial relief to its franchisees as they face higher levels of load-shedding, with 10% of their restaurants lacking backup electricity. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Failed state, corruption and load-shedding: five quotes from Mbalula's 'Hard ... Politics
  2. Pilot project using 'containerised solar plants' will ease load-shedding pain ... South Africa
  3. Load-shedding taking a huge toll on business operations and profits News

Most read

  1. WATCH | We put ‘f****’ on Russian ship Lady R, Thandi Modise tells MPs Business
  2. JOB AD | The DBSA is looking to fill four non-executive director positions Business Times
  3. Here's why you should study towards a corporate governance qualification Business Times
  4. Rate hike: all pain, no gain? Business
  5. 98 arrests since January — deputy minister on police progress at Eskom Business

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...