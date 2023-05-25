Germany endures its first recession since the Covid, as consumers tighten their purses
28 May 2023 - 00:00 By Alexander Weber
Germany suffered its first recession since the start of the Covid pandemic, extinguishing hopes that Europe’s top economy could escape such a fate after the war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring...
Germany suffered its first recession since the start of the Covid pandemic, extinguishing hopes that Europe’s top economy could escape such a fate after the war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring...
