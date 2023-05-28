Business

Rate hike: all pain, no gain?

Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty

28 May 2023 - 00:02
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

As the South African Reserve Bank’s announcement of yet another repo rate hike battered the rand even further — with the currency trading at a low of R19.81 on Friday before recovering slightly — economists are once again divided, with one calling for governor Lesetja Kganyago and his team to be fired. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. BREAKING | MPC raises repo rate 50 bps to 8.25%, the highest level since 2009 Business
  2. 'Banginkulu' or 'Bangikulu': SA language board clears the air on banknote 'typo' South Africa
  3. Rampant corruption at energy provider drags down South Africa South Africa
  4. Lesetja Kganyago announces 50 bps rate hike, confounding predictions Business
  5. Rate hike was the right move, say economists Business
  6. Bank on higher interest rates for longer Business

Most read

  1. WATCH | We put ‘f****’ on Russian ship Lady R, Thandi Modise tells MPs Business
  2. JOB AD | The DBSA is looking to fill four non-executive director positions Business Times
  3. Here's why you should study towards a corporate governance qualification Business Times
  4. Rate hike: all pain, no gain? Business
  5. 98 arrests since January — deputy minister on police progress at Eskom Business

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...