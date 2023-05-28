Rate hike: all pain, no gain?
Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty
28 May 2023 - 00:02
As the South African Reserve Bank’s announcement of yet another repo rate hike battered the rand even further — with the currency trading at a low of R19.81 on Friday before recovering slightly — economists are once again divided, with one calling for governor Lesetja Kganyago and his team to be fired. ..
