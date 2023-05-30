South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands said on Tuesday it posted a slight rise in interim profit amid inflationary pressures and long hours of rolling blackouts.
For the half-year ended March 31, the maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic Rice reported headline earnings per share of 731c, up from 729c a year earlier.
Reuters
Food producer Tiger Brands’ interim profit marginally up
Image: Reuters
Reuters
