Business

Food producer Tiger Brands’ interim profit marginally up

30 May 2023 - 10:22 By Promit Mukherjee
Tiger Brands posted a slight rise in interim profit. File photo.
Tiger Brands posted a slight rise in interim profit. File photo.
Image: Reuters

South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands said on Tuesday it posted a slight rise in interim profit amid inflationary pressures and long hours of rolling blackouts.

For the half-year ended March 31, the maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic Rice reported headline earnings per share of 731c, up from 729c a year earlier.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Budget 2023: CEOs of top food retailers want government to rethink diesel fuel levy refund

Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone, Spar CEO Mike Bosman and Shoprite Checkers CEO Pieter Engelbrecht have implored the government to reconsider its ...
News
3 months ago

‘It’s crippling us’: CEOs pen open letter to Ramaphosa on dire consequences of electricity crisis

CEOs of food and essential product manufacturers have written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa warning unless the load-shedding crisis is ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Budget 2023: CEOs of top food retailers want government to rethink diesel fuel ... South Africa
  2. Power crisis pecks poultry industry to the bone Business
  3. Electricity, water woes lead to sharp plunge in poultry group's profits South Africa
  4. Load-shedding taking a huge toll on business operations and profits News

Most read

  1. Rate hike: all pain, no gain? Business
  2. DAWIE ROODT | Don't blame the Reserve Bank for higher interest rates Opinion
  3. Reserve Bank sounds alarm on threat of sanctions over SA's Russia-Ukraine stance Business
  4. NEWSMAKER | Consumer Goods Council of SA CEO Zinhle Tyikwe Business
  5. WATCH | We put ‘f****’ on Russian ship Lady R, Thandi Modise tells MPs Business

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death