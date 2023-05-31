Business

Gold set for monthly drop as US debt agreement saps appeal

31 May 2023 - 07:56 By Arundhati Sarkar
Gold prices have come off their recent near-record highs reached early in May.
Image: 123RF/alexlmx / File photo

Gold prices were set for a monthly drop on Wednesday, as progress in the US debt ceiling deal and expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates further bolstered the dollar and eroded bullion's safe-haven status.

Legislation brokered by US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lift the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and achieve new federal spending cuts passed an important hurdle, advancing to the full House of Representatives for debate and an expected vote on passage on Wednesday.

Spot gold was flat at $1,959.64 per ounce, as of 0456 GMT, and has lost 1.5% so far this month. US gold futures were little changed at $1,959.30.

An overnight decline in Treasury yields has allowed gold prices to defend a support confluence zone at the $1,940 level for now, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

But intermittent bounces since early-May have been short-lived, which raises the chances that it could be the same this time round as well, he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index held firm, offsetting support from a decline in the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield.

Fed funds futures traders now see the Fed as more likely to hike rates next month than leave them unchanged, as economic data beats expectations and lawmakers appear to have reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

Higher interest rates dull the appeal of zero-yield bullion. And until rate expectations reverse, the upside for gold prices may continue to remain capped, Jun Rong added.

Elsewhere, top gold consumer China's factory activity shrank faster than expected in May, heaping pressure on policymakers to shore up a patchy economic recovery.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.18 per ounce, platinum shed 0.1% to $1,012.62, while palladium rose 1% to $1,414.27 — all set for a monthly drop.

Reuters

