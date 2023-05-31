Business

Standard Bank says it exceeds 2022 green financing target

31 May 2023 - 10:00 By Anait Miridzhanian
Kenny Fihla, CEO of corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank, says the group funded renewable energy projects worth R55bn in 2022. File photo
Kenny Fihla, CEO of corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank, says the group funded renewable energy projects worth R55bn in 2022. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Financial Mail

Standard Bank Group funded renewable energy projects worth R55bn in 2022, exceeding its green financing target and putting it ahead of the world's top lenders, it said on Tuesday.

Africa's biggest lender by assets earmarked R40bn for sustainable projects last year, Kenny Fihla, its CEO for corporate and investment banking, said in slides prepared for journalists.

However, in October he pegged that target at R50bn.

Standard Bank officials were not immediately available to explain the difference.

The bank has regularly been criticised by environmental advocates and activist investors for funding climate-polluting hydrocarbon assets on the continent.

Some of its controversial projects include its advisory role in TotalEnergies' 1,443km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and support for a major gas project in Mozambique.

“Our financing of renewable energy is 439% greater than our financing of non-renewable energy,” Filha said, adding this achievement was significant when compared with the world's largest financiers.

At this rate it is tracking ahead of its 2026 target, he said.

The lender has set a target to finance R250bn to R300bn worth of sustainable projects between 2021 and 2026 as part of a plan to cut its Scope 3 emissions, those caused by its financing of fossil fuel projects.

While most banks in South Africa — Nedbank, FirstRand and Absa , among the biggest on the continent — have distanced themselves from financing the EACOP pipeline, they have not moved away from coal.

Most lenders except Nedbank have said they would reduce exposure to coal progressively given the developmental needs of the continent.

“I think it's not a surprise that our exposure, as we sit now, to fossil fuel is higher,” Filha said, but did not share a target on a cut-off to funding coal, oil and gas projects.

It aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its portfolio of financed emissions by 2050.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Capitec is the most complained-about bank: Here's what people are moaning about

Capitec saw the biggest increase in customer complaints in 2022, says Ombudsman for Banking Services Reana Steyn.
News
1 week ago

Standard Bank named SA’s most valuable banking brand — again

SPONSORED | It's the second consecutive year the bank has taken pole position in the banking category of the annual Brand Finance SA 100 ranking
Business Times
2 weeks ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Is it fraud, or just your bank changing things up?

Many of us are a little paranoid about being targeted by fraudsters, especially when it comes to our banking activities — and understandably so.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rate hike: all pain, no gain? Business
  2. DAWIE ROODT | Don't blame the Reserve Bank for higher interest rates Opinion
  3. Reserve Bank sounds alarm on threat of sanctions over SA's Russia-Ukraine stance Business
  4. Rand hits new low amid dollar strength, poor outlook Business
  5. WATCH | We put ‘f****’ on Russian ship Lady R, Thandi Modise tells MPs Business

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death