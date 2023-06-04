Activists haul booming Thungela over the coals
Company accused of putting climate change on back burner as profits soar
04 June 2023 - 00:00
Shareholder activist organisation Just Share has accused Thungela Resources of not taking climate change seriously through its limited plans to reduce coal mining after demand surged to all-time highs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year...
