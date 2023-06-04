Business

Activists haul booming Thungela over the coals

Company accused of putting climate change on back burner as profits soar

04 June 2023 - 00:00
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Shareholder activist organisation Just Share has accused Thungela Resources of not taking climate change seriously through its limited plans to reduce coal mining after demand surged to all-time highs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year...

