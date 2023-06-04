New tax tastes like bitter fruit for vape industry
Industry warns tax will cut jobs and revenue, but others say it should have been higher
04 June 2023 - 00:00
The new R2.90/ml tax on nicotine vaping fluids came into effect on Thursday, sending the industry into a tailspin over potential lost revenue and jobs — but medical experts are calling for even steeper taxes. ..
