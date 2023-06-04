Tiger Brands warns of power cuts risk
Inflation and consumer resistance contribute to shock six-month results
04 June 2023 - 00:01 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Food producer Tiger Brands is concerned that its suppliers do not have adequate backup electricity, increasing the risk for the group as it may not be able to secure products on time. ..
