Transnet sends SOS to government over freight chaos on Joburg-Durban corridor
TFR executive manager of key container route, Rudzani Ligege, calls for urgent action over sabotage and theft
04 June 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON
Rudzani Ligege, Transnet Freight Rail's executive manager of the crucial Durban-Johannesburg container corridor, which cable theft and sabotage last week reduced to 25% of its capacity, says they sent an SOS to the government asking for more effective policing and investigations, more arrests and quicker convictions...
