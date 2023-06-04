Zeda adding new services to its vehicle rental portfolio
Company is taking advantage of growth opportunities, says CEO
04 June 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Zeda, which operates the Avis and Budget car rental businesses, is to expand into new areas to take advantage of growth opportunities...
Zeda adding new services to its vehicle rental portfolio
Company is taking advantage of growth opportunities, says CEO
Zeda, which operates the Avis and Budget car rental businesses, is to expand into new areas to take advantage of growth opportunities...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos