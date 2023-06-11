France strong-arms big food companies into cutting prices
11 June 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
French shoppers should pay less for their food from next month, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, after he secured a pledge from 75 top food companies to cut prices on hundreds of products...
France strong-arms big food companies into cutting prices
French shoppers should pay less for their food from next month, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, after he secured a pledge from 75 top food companies to cut prices on hundreds of products...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos