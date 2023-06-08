Turkey may turn to higher interest rates
Former US-based banking executive Hafize Gaye Erkan named as new monetary chief
11 June 2023 - 00:00 By BLOOMBERG
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has named former US-based banking executive Hafize Gaye Erkan as his new monetary chief, a move that may mark the end of ultra-low interest rates and constant government interventions to prop up the lira...
Turkey may turn to higher interest rates
Former US-based banking executive Hafize Gaye Erkan named as new monetary chief
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has named former US-based banking executive Hafize Gaye Erkan as his new monetary chief, a move that may mark the end of ultra-low interest rates and constant government interventions to prop up the lira...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos