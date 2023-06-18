Manufacturers' mood darkens
Continued load-shedding and the Reserve Bank's rates hikes send sector to lows not seen since the pandemic
18 June 2023 - 00:00 By KHULEKANI MAGUBANE and DINEO FAKU
Captains of the manufacturing sector are reeling from the cuts of a thousand knives as continued load-shedding and the Reserve Bank rates hiking cycle drive the sector’s confidence to lows not seen since the Covid-19 pandemic...
