World Bank needs updating, says new boss
Ajay Banga says it must focus on a ‘liveable’ world and reflect on climate change, pandemics and poverty
18 June 2023 - 00:00 By REUTERS
Bank president Ajay Banga wants to focus on improving the development lender so he can press member countries for more capital, as he looks to expand its role in fighting climate change, pandemics and other crises...
World Bank needs updating, says new boss
Ajay Banga says it must focus on a ‘liveable’ world and reflect on climate change, pandemics and poverty
Bank president Ajay Banga wants to focus on improving the development lender so he can press member countries for more capital, as he looks to expand its role in fighting climate change, pandemics and other crises...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos