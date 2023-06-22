'R1bn load-shedding loss' hits Mr Price, which posts 6% fall in annual profit
22 June 2023 - 10:18 By Tannur Anders
Retailer Mr Price, often considered the bellwether of the retail sector, posted a fall of 6% in annual profit on Thursday due to increased inflationary pressure on consumers and power cuts...
Retailer Mr Price, often considered the bellwether of the retail sector, posted a fall of 6% in annual profit on Thursday due to increased inflationary pressure on consumers and power cuts...
