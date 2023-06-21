Business

Pharrell Williams' men's show brings out the stars — and 'damoflage'

Music star-turned-menswear designer invited close to 1,800 guests to Paris show

25 June 2023 - 00:00 By BLOOMBERG

Pharrell Williams’s first Louis Vuitton show was a star-studded spectacle in Paris that included a performance by Jay-Z, tons of A-list stars, a gospel choir and models in camouflage jackets and boots, all under the gaze of billionaire boss Bernard Arnault...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Multichoice plans to move beyond pay-TV Business
  2. Reserve Bank tweaks interest-rate decision model Business
  3. 'R1bn load-shedding loss' hits Mr Price, which posts 6% fall in annual profit Business
  4. Inflation slows to 13-month low in May Business
  5. South Africa could be 'graduated' out of Agoa Business

Latest Videos

SA artist Zanele Muholi commemorates Enyobeni tavern deaths one year on in ...
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded