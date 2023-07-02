Botswana inks new deal with De Beers
02 July 2023 - 00:05 By ISAAC MAHLANGU and DINEO FAKU
Diamond-mining giant De Beers will continue operating in Botswana after signing a new 10-year agreement in principle with the government there late on Friday night after months of negotiations, but some of the finer details still have to be ironed out. ..
Botswana inks new deal with De Beers
Diamond-mining giant De Beers will continue operating in Botswana after signing a new 10-year agreement in principle with the government there late on Friday night after months of negotiations, but some of the finer details still have to be ironed out. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos