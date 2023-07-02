Jobs equity law will be 'nuanced'
Government and Solidarity reach agreement on implementation of Employment Equity Amendment Act
02 July 2023 - 00:00
The department of employment & labour is confident that more stringent legislation will drive better compliance with the country's jobs equity agenda...
Jobs equity law will be 'nuanced'
Government and Solidarity reach agreement on implementation of Employment Equity Amendment Act
The department of employment & labour is confident that more stringent legislation will drive better compliance with the country's jobs equity agenda...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos